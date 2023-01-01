$1,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-888-9232
2009 Honda Civic
DX
Location
Kraemer Automotive
66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
519-888-9232
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$1,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10607319
- Stock #: 5869
- VIN: 2hgfa15249h000178
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 291,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs and drives, engine is leaking oil, not checked for safety and NOT selling certified. Fix up or use for parts, selling as is $1500+HST+LIC
In order to sell a vehicle at the lowest price possible we will sell it as is.
This statement is required for all vehicles being sold as is as required by OMVIC.
"This vehicle is being sold "as -is", unfit, not e- tested and is not represented as
being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed
level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and
may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register
the vehicle to be driven in its current condition."
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.