WOW Look at that Mileage! Excellent Condition, One Owner, Accident Free Honda Civic Sport! Equipped with a Sunroof, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, A/C, Alloy Wheels

2009 Honda Civic

70,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Honda Civic

Sport Sunroof | Alloys | Cruise Control

2009 Honda Civic

Sport Sunroof | Alloys | Cruise Control

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
70,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFA16669H027917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW Look at that Mileage! Excellent Condition, One Owner, Accident Free Honda Civic Sport! Equipped with a Sunroof, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, A/C, Alloy Wheels

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Sunroof

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

5 Speed Automatic

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-741-7487

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2009 Honda Civic