2009 Hyundai Accent

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Rear Window Defrost

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Child Safety Locks

Emergency Trunk Release

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Steel Wheels Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.