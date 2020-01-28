Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Hyundai Tucson

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Hyundai Tucson

GL

Location

Lakeshore Motors

100 Lodge St, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V6

226-600-5250

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 187,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4607376
  • Stock #: 02085
  • VIN: KM8JM12B49U954006
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey - Dark
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

** CERTIFIED & EMISSIONS TESTED **

* FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED BUSINESS FOR OVER 15 YEARS.

* FULLY REGISTERED AND IN COMPLIANCE WITH OMVIC, and UCDA.

* FULLY LICENSED REPAIR AND INSPECTION FACILITY WITH THE MINISTRY OF TRANSPORTATION.


* All of our vehicles come with complimentary Oil & Filter change

* Professionally detailed inside out


* Fantastic condition Tucson GL with Heated Seats. Clean and tight driving vehicle. Loaded with power group options for windows, locks, mirrors, cruise. This car is the real deal.


* Good brakes all around. Rubber decent all around.

* Shows and drives out well

* Clean interior in good shape with no rips cuts or tears

* AC Works and blows cold

* No error lights on dash

* Non smoker

* Mechanical Inspections are always welcome at buyer's expense


* Carfax History Report (Copy and paste link into your browser)


https://reports.carproof.com/main?id=kfmIOJ%2fcsqrFafV7NGE7ru6aNUWQYV0I


*Additional 1 Year Warranty on Powertrain (Engine & Transmission) available for $569 + HST.


*Additional 2 Year Warranty on Powertrain (Engine & Transmission) available for $669 + HST


$2500 per claim coverage. Unlimited KMs. $100 Deductable Per claim. Seals & Gaskets included.


Warranty provided by People's Choice Warranty and sold by Lakeshore Motors Ltd.


226-600-5250, if no answer please try office line at 519-886-1679.


We are located on 100 Lodge St, Waterloo, ON


(Just off of Weber and University Intersection. Across the street from the Angel's Diner Hotel Restaurant).


Open 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday. Please call or email for appointment.


HST (13% tax), Licensing ($89.99), Carfax ($44.99), and New plates + sticker are extra.


Please call in or email to verify specific features of the vehicle that are listed below. Features are automatically generated using the VIN of the vehicle, and are not always 100% accurate when scanning for vehicle features.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lakeshore Motors

2008 Volvo S60 MANUAL
 166,000 KM
$6,499 + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Elantra...
 125,000 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
2010 Volvo XC60 T6 A...
 254,000 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
Lakeshore Motors

Lakeshore Motors

100 Lodge St, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

226-600-XXXX

(click to show)

226-600-5250

Send A Message