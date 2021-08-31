2009 Mazda MAZDA5

+ taxes & licensing
89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Dial A Tire Ontario
89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2
2009 Mazda 5
5 Speed!
**BRAND NEW TIRES!!**
197,000km
ONLY $3,995 plus HST and licensing!
CERTIFIED!
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Power locks
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger
