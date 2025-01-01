Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Very nice shape, runs well, selling as is $4,500+HST+LIC</p><p>In order to sell a vehicle at the lowest price possible we will sell it as is. <br />This statement is required for all vehicles being sold as is as required by OMVIC.<br />This vehicle is being sold as -is, unfit, not e- tested and is not represented as <br />being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed<br />level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and <br />may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register <br />the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. </p>

2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

223,500 KM

Details Description Features

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

3.5L

Watch This Vehicle
12640971

2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

3.5L

Location

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-888-9232

  1. 1749827109702
  2. 1749827110261
  3. 1749827110734
  4. 1749827111205
  5. 1749827111698
  6. 1749827112205
  7. 1749827112662
  8. 1749827113114
  9. 1749827113591
  10. 1749827114082
  11. 1749827114544
  12. 1749827115020
  13. 1749827115493
  14. 1749827115949
  15. 1749827116412
Contact Seller

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
223,500KM
As Is Condition
VIN wdbuh87x89b444710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 1111
  • Mileage 223,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Very nice shape, runs well, selling as is $4,500+HST+LIC

In order to sell a vehicle at the lowest price possible we will sell it as is. 
This statement is required for all vehicles being sold as is as required by OMVIC.
"This vehicle is being sold "as -is", unfit, not e- tested and is not represented as 
being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed
level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and 
may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register 
the vehicle to be driven in its current condition." 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kraemer Automotive

Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT 196,500 KM $3,000 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Focus SE for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Ford Focus SE 231,000 KM $2,500 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Cadillac CTS for sale in Waterloo, ON
2011 Cadillac CTS 181,000 KM $3,000 + tax & lic

Email Kraemer Automotive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kraemer Automotive

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-888-XXXX

(click to show)

519-888-9232

Alternate Numbers
519-502-9232
Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Kraemer Automotive

519-888-9232

2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class