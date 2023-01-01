$6,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Kraemer Automotive
2009 Mercury Grand Marquis
2009 Mercury Grand Marquis
LS
Location
Kraemer Automotive
66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
158,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9626476
- Stock #: 5832
- VIN: 2mehm75v59x628377
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 158,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low kms for the year and in very nice shape. Comes with winter tires and rims, plus summer rims and newer Michelin tires. Selling cert $6995+HST+LIC
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Leather Seats
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top