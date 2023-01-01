Menu
2009 Mercury Grand Marquis

158,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Kraemer Automotive

LS

LS

Location

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

158,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9626476
  • Stock #: 5832
  • VIN: 2mehm75v59x628377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 Low kms for the year and in very nice shape. Comes with winter tires and rims, plus summer rims and newer Michelin tires. Selling cert $6995+HST+LIC

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Leather Seats
CD Player
Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kraemer Automotive

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
