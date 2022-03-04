Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Smart fortwo

27,963 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

519-888-0800

Contact Seller
2009 Smart fortwo

2009 Smart fortwo

Pure

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Smart fortwo

Pure

Location

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

  1. 1652465173
  2. 1652465180
  3. 1652465181
  4. 1652465181
  5. 1652465180
  6. 1652465178
  7. 1652465179
  8. 1652465179
  9. 1652465180
  10. 1652465178
  11. 1652465179
  12. 1652465180
  13. 1652465181
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

27,963KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8581550
  • Stock #: 7215
  • VIN: WMEEJ31X09K291702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 27,963 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE AT THE PUMPS. Amazing condition, Original Owner with Only 27,963 kms. Gorgeous Red interior with heated cloth seats, large glass sunroof, Alloy wheels (also comes with a set of snow tires mounted on black steel rims in Smart carrying bags). Very well cared for, we acquired direct from an Audi Dealer where it was traded in on a New Car. This one will not disappoint.

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometre vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus HST & license

Vehicle Features

Pure
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Alloy Wheels
Steel Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Wheel Covers
Manual Steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

2009 Smart fortwo Pure
 27,963 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Altima SL
 178,232 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru XV Cross...
 113,228 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

Call Dealer

519-888-XXXX

(click to show)

519-888-0800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory