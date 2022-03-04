$9,995+ tax & licensing
519-888-0800
2009 Smart fortwo
Pure
Location
Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing
24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,995
- Listing ID: 8581550
- Stock #: 7215
- VIN: WMEEJ31X09K291702
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 27,963 KM
Vehicle Description
SAVE AT THE PUMPS. Amazing condition, Original Owner with Only 27,963 kms. Gorgeous Red interior with heated cloth seats, large glass sunroof, Alloy wheels (also comes with a set of snow tires mounted on black steel rims in Smart carrying bags). Very well cared for, we acquired direct from an Audi Dealer where it was traded in on a New Car. This one will not disappoint.
Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometre vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.
We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus HST & license
Vehicle Features
