2009 Subaru Forester...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 3 , 6 1 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10162962

10162962 Stock #: 7448

7448 VIN: JF2SH64679H704800

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Maroon

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 83,618 KM

Vehicle Features Packages LIMITED Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Child Safety Locks Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Woodgrain Interior Trim Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.