<p>Good shape , is manual transmission and being sold as is $4,500+HST+LIC</p><p>In order to sell a vehicle at the lowest price possible we will sell it as is. </p><p>This statement is required for all vehicles being sold as is as required by OMVIC.</p><p>This vehicle is being sold as -is, unfit, not e- tested and is not represented as </p><p>being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed</p><p> level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and </p><p>may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register </p><p>the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. </p>

2009 Toyota Corolla

233,000 KM

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
2009 Toyota Corolla

srx

2009 Toyota Corolla

srx

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-888-9232

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
233,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2t1be40ex9c016626

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5950
  • Mileage 233,000 KM

Good shape , is manual transmission and being sold as is $4,500+HST+LIC

In order to sell a vehicle at the lowest price possible we will sell it as is. 

This statement is required for all vehicles being sold as is as required by OMVIC.

"This vehicle is being sold "as -is", unfit, not e- tested and is not represented as 

being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed

 level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and 

may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register 

the vehicle to be driven in its current condition." 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Sun/Moonroof

Kraemer Automotive

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
519-888-9232

519-502-9232
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Kraemer Automotive

519-888-9232

2009 Toyota Corolla