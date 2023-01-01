Menu
2009 Toyota Matrix

123,075 KM

Details

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Auto

519-576-3421

Location

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

123,075KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10486962
  • Stock #: 33
  • VIN: 2T1KU40E99C119457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,075 KM

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

