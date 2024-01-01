2009 Volvo C30

Menu
Rare and Sporty Volvo C30 Cpe. Features; heated cloth front seats, Power sunroof, Alloy wheels, remote entry, Portable wireless Appl Carplay / Android Auto, Bluetooth radio unit. We acquired this vehicle right from a Volvo Dealer. We are selling it Certified and with a Dealer Guarantee.

Details Description Features

131,576KM
Used
VIN YV1MK382592126319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 7516
  • Mileage 131,576 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare and Sporty Volvo C30 Cpe. Features; heated cloth front seats, Power sunroof, Alloy wheels, remote entry, Portable wireless Appl Carplay / Android Auto, Bluetooth radio unit. We acquired this vehicle right from a Volvo Dealer. We are selling it Certified and with a Dealer Guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Packages

2dr Cpe

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

