2010 Audi A3 2.0T

safety certified 
carfax available 
no accidents 

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=l9GwwkJaZSCHsatM7sk6Nf1e7Mi4NtvB

2010 Audi A3

153,000 KM

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
2010 Audi A3

2.0T Premium

2010 Audi A3

2.0T Premium

Location

Armo Auto Sales

66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-589-4734

  11. 1719236969
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
153,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUDFCFM2AA082799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Audi A3 2.0T
safety certified carfax available no accidents 
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=l9GwwkJaZSCHsatM7sk6Nf1e7Mi4NtvB

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Armo Auto Sales

Armo Auto Sales

66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-589-4734

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Armo Auto Sales

519-589-4734

2010 Audi A3