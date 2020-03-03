Menu
2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

LT || CERTIFIED || AUTO

2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

LT || CERTIFIED || AUTO

Location

Lakeshore Motors

100 Lodge St, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V6

226-600-5250

Sale Price

$3,799

+ taxes & licensing

  • 198,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4778808
  • Stock #: 01951
  • VIN: 1G1AD5F51A7186318
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey - Dark
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

** CERTIFIED & EMISSIONS TESTED **
* FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED BUSINESS FOR OVER 15 YEARS.
* FULLY REGISTERED AND IN COMPLIANCE WITH OMVIC, and UCDA.
* FULLY LICENSED REPAIR AND INSPECTION FACILITY WITH THE MINISTRY OF TRANSPORTATION.

* All of our vehicles come with complimentary Oil & Filter change
* Professionally detailed inside out

* Super clean and nice driving, one-owner Cobalt LT Sedan. Loaded with power group options for, windows, locks, mirrors, cruise.
* Shows and drives out well.
* Clean interior in good shape with no rips cuts or tears
* AC Works and blows cold
* No error lights on dash
* Non smoker
* No pets
* Mechanical Inspections are always welcome at buyer's expense

* Carfax History Report Included (Copy and paste link into your browser)
https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=LlKT1J9WMfLdEsJ9PjeB6GJmdH%2fwvA6b

* Financing available **OAC** Ask for Gary for more details.

*Additional 1 Year Warranty on Powertrain (Engine & Transmission) available for $569 + HST.

*Additional 2 Year Warranty on Powertrain (Engine & Transmission) available for $669 + HST

$2500 per claim coverage. Unlimited KMs. $100 Deductable Per claim. Seals & Gaskets included.
Warranty provided by People's Choice Warranty and sold by Lakeshore Motors Ltd.

226-600-5250, if no answer please try office line at 519-886-1679.

We are located on 100 Lodge St, Waterloo, ON
(Just off of Weber and University Intersection. Across the street from the Angel's Diner Hotel Restaurant).

Open 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday. Please call or email for appointment.

HST (13% tax), Licensing ($89.99), Carfax ($44.99), and New plates + sticker are extra.

Please call in or email to verify specific features of the vehicle that are listed below. Features are automatically generated using the VIN of the vehicle, and are not always 100% accurate when scanning for vehicle features.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lakeshore Motors

