$3,699

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Motors

226-600-5250

2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

LT w/ROOF || CERTIFIED || COUPE ||

2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

LT w/ROOF || CERTIFIED || COUPE ||

Location

Lakeshore Motors

100 Lodge St, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V6

226-600-5250

Sale Price

$3,699

+ taxes & licensing

  • 102,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5292008
  • Stock #: 02106
  • VIN: 1G1AF1F55A7103976
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey - Dark
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
2

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

** CERTIFIED & EMISSIONS TESTED **
* FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED BUSINESS FOR OVER 15 YEARS.
* FULLY REGISTERED AND IN COMPLIANCE WITH OMVIC, and UCDA.
* FULLY LICENSED REPAIR AND INSPECTION FACILITY WITH THE MINISTRY OF TRANSPORTATION.

** PLEASE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY **
* We are currently not doing walk-ins due to COVID. Test drives available by appointment only. Please contact us to arrange an appointment for test drive

* All of our vehicles come with complimentary Oil & Filter change
* Professionally detailed inside out

* Nice driving Cobalt LT Coupe Manual with LOW KMs (102,000kms). Loaded with power group options for, windows, locks, mirrors, cruise. Will make excellent low cost A to B transportation. 
* Both new front struts have just been replaced.
* Shows and drives out well. 
* Clean interior in good shape with no rips cuts or tears
* AC Works and blows cold
* No error lights on dash
* Non Smoker, No Pets
* Mechanical Inspections are always welcome at buyer's expense

* Carfax History Report Included (Copy and paste link into your browser)
https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=HPC4pbslF%2f5RCuIJ4Bmp2rkeYrWNW6C3

*Additional 1 Year Warranty on Powertrain (Engine & Transmission) available for $569 + HST.
*Additional 2 Year Warranty on Powertrain (Engine & Transmission) available for $669 + HST

$2500 per claim coverage. Unlimited KMs. $100 Deductable Per claim. Seals & Gaskets included.

Warranty provided by People's Choice Warranty and sold by Lakeshore Motors Ltd.

226-600-5250, if no answer please try office line at 519-886-1679.

We are located on 100 Lodge St, Waterloo, ON
(Just off of Weber and University Intersection. Across the street from the Angel's Diner Hotel Restaurant).

Open 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday. Please call or email for appointment.

HST (13% tax) + Licensing (Plates & Sticker) are extra.

Please call in or email to verify specific features of the vehicle that are listed below. Features are automatically generated using the VIN of the vehicle, and are not always 100% accurate when scanning for vehicle features.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

