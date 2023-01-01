Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

184,887 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Sherifali Motors Inc.

519-664-2944

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE StowNGo

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE StowNGo

Location

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

519-664-2944

  1. 1687613348
  2. 1687613349
  3. 1687613349
  4. 1687613348
  5. 1687613349
  6. 1687613349
  7. 1687613348
  8. 1687613349
  9. 1687613349
  10. 1687613348
  11. 1687613349
  12. 1687613349
  13. 1687613348
  14. 1687613347
  15. 1687613349
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
184,887KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10107888
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DE8AR186810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 184,887 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sherifali Motors Inc.

2017 Ford Escape SE ...
 150,095 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Charger P...
 224,143 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 180,700 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Email Sherifali Motors Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherifali Motors Inc.

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

Call Dealer

519-664-XXXX

(click to show)

519-664-2944

Alternate Numbers
519-590-2944 & 519-722-3310
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory