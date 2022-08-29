$8,900+ tax & licensing
$8,900
+ taxes & licensing
Mat's Auto Sales
519-745-5273
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
CARGO
Location
Mat's Auto Sales
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
519-745-5273
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,900
+ taxes & licensing
185,600KM
Used
Fair Condition
- Listing ID: 9208597
- VIN: 2D4CN1AE0AR251027
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 185,600 KM
Vehicle Description
CARGO VAN FROM BELL CANADA
CERTIFIED
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Mat's Auto Sales
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2