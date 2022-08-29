Menu
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

185,600 KM

Details Description Features

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

Contact Seller
CARGO

Location

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

185,600KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 9208597
  • VIN: 2D4CN1AE0AR251027

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 185,600 KM

Vehicle Description

CARGO VAN FROM BELL CANADA

CERTIFIED 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

