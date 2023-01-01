Menu
2010 Dodge Journey

173,000 KM

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
SXT

SXT

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

173,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9467208
  • Stock #: 5819
  • VIN: 3d4pg5fv0at250551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Nice shape, selling cert $7,500+HST+LIC

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

