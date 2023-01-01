$7,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
Kraemer Automotive
519-888-9232
2010 Dodge Journey
2010 Dodge Journey
SXT
Location
Kraemer Automotive
66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
519-888-9232
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
173,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9467208
- Stock #: 5819
- VIN: 3d4pg5fv0at250551
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 173,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Nice shape, selling cert $7,500+HST+LIC
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kraemer Automotive
Kraemer Automotive
66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5