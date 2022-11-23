$12,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Sherifali Motors Inc.
519-664-2944
2010 Ford Econoline
2010 Ford Econoline
3500
Location
Sherifali Motors Inc.
885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8
519-664-2944
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
100,149KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9431016
- VIN: 1FTSE3EL0ADA60529
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 100,149 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Sherifali Motors Inc.
Sherifali Motors Inc.
885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8