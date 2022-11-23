Menu
2010 Ford Econoline

100,149 KM

Details Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Sherifali Motors Inc.

519-664-2944

2010 Ford Econoline

2010 Ford Econoline

3500

2010 Ford Econoline

3500

Location

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

519-664-2944

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

100,149KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9431016
  VIN: 1FTSE3EL0ADA60529

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Grey - Light
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 3-door
  Mileage 100,149 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers

Sherifali Motors Inc.

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

519-664-2944

519-590-2944 & 519-722-3310
