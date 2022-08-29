Menu
2010 Ford Escape

125,000 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2010 Ford Escape

2010 Ford Escape

XLT Automatic

2010 Ford Escape

XLT Automatic

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

125,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9182056
  Stock #: 2208315
  VIN: 1FMCU9DG9AKA91882

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2208315
  Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Carimex

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

