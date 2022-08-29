$8,995+ tax & licensing
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Ford Escape
XLT Automatic
Location
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
125,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9182056
- VIN: 1FMCU9DG9AKA91882
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
