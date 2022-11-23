$11,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford F-150
XLT 4x4 | V8 | CERTIFIED
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
190,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9440415
- Stock #: 2211482
- VIN: 1FTEX1E83AKB82885
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 190,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
