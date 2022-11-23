Menu
2010 Ford F-150

190,000 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

XLT 4x4 | V8 | CERTIFIED

2010 Ford F-150

XLT 4x4 | V8 | CERTIFIED

Location

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

190,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9440415
  • Stock #: 2211482
  • VIN: 1FTEX1E83AKB82885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

