<p>Low kms, solid truck, needs some paint touch ups, tires like new, selling as is $8,500+HST+LIC</p><p>In order to sell a vehicle at the lowest price possible we will sell it as is. <br />This statement is required for all vehicles being sold as is as required by OMVIC.<br />This vehicle is being sold as -is, unfit, not e- tested and is not represented as <br />being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed<br />level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and <br />may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register <br />the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. </p>

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

170,500 KM

Details Description

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing
2010 GMC Sierra 1500

WT

12974956

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

WT

Location

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-888-9232

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
170,500KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1gtpctex9az263467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 170,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Low kms, solid truck, needs some paint touch ups, tires like new, selling as is $8,500+HST+LIC

In order to sell a vehicle at the lowest price possible we will sell it as is. 
This statement is required for all vehicles being sold as is as required by OMVIC.
"This vehicle is being sold "as -is", unfit, not e- tested and is not represented as 
being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed
level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and 
may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register 
the vehicle to be driven in its current condition." 

Kraemer Automotive

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
519-888-XXXX

519-888-9232

519-502-9232
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Kraemer Automotive

519-888-9232

2010 GMC Sierra 1500