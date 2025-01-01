$10,500+ taxes & licensing
2010 GMC Sierra 1500
WT
2010 GMC Sierra 1500
WT
Location
Kraemer Automotive
66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
519-888-9232
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
171,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1gtpctex9az263467
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Regular Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 171,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low kms, solid truck, needs some paint touch ups, tires like new, selling cert $10,500+HST+LIC 2WD
Kraemer Automotive
66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
