<p>Low kms, solid truck, needs some paint touch ups, tires like new, selling cert  $10,500+HST+LIC    2WD</p><p> </p>

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

171,000 KM

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing
13046771

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-888-9232

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
171,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1gtpctex9az263467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Regular Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 171,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Low kms, solid truck, needs some paint touch ups, tires like new, selling cert  $10,500+HST+LIC    2WD

 

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-888-9232

519-502-9232
