Great Condition, Accident Free Honda Accord EX! Equipped with a Sunroof, Bluetooth, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels

2010 Honda Accord

165,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Used
165,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1HGCP2F74AA800628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Accident Free Honda Accord EX! Equipped with a Sunroof, Bluetooth, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

Sunroof

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

5 Speed Automatic

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
