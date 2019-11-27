Menu
2010 Honda Fit

Sport Rare Orange Honda Fit! Tires and Brakes are in Great Condition

Location

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

519-746-4120

  1. 4379928
$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 106,945KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4379928
  • Stock #: H6651A
  • VIN: JHMGE8G85AC801810
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder

Price is + HST and Licensing Only.No Hidden Fees!

Waterloo Honda has been providing the highest level of Customer Satisfaction in Sales, Service, Parts and Accessories for over 40 Years!

WHAT IS WATERLOO HONDA'S BUY SMART PROGRAM ?
With the purchase of this vehicle, you will receive the following key benefits at no additional cost:

BEST PRICE FIRST
Tired of negotiating? No problem! All Waterloo Honda BUY SMART vehicles feature a no hassle, no haggle, best price from the start. Guaranteed.

90 DAY NO SURPRISES
To ensure your satisfaction, we will repair defective brakes, bulbs and batteries on any BUY SMART vehicle for 3 months from the date of purchase - at no cost to you.

BRAKE PADS FOR LIFE
For as long as you own the vehicle and when regular service dictates, we will replace the brake pads with factory equipment - at no cost to you.

TIRE-GARD(R)
If a road hazard flattens one or more of your tires, simply return to Waterloo Honda to have your tires repaired or replaced - at no cost to you.

SECURE-GARD(R) THEFT PROTECTION
Receive up to $4,000 for 3 years from purchase if stolen and not recovered. Insurance deductible up to $2,500 is reimbursed if recovered and requires repairs.

RIDE GREEN CERTIFIED(R)
An eco-friendly program that provides over $190/year* by improving fuel efficiency and increased tire life.
(*ISO 14064-3 validated by the CSA)

EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE
Every one of our Smart Vehicles includes a no-hassle 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege.

SERVICE LOYALTY
Purchase 4 oil & filter changes, get your 5th free!

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • 5 Speed Manual
Safety
  • ABS Brakes

