2010 Honda Odyssey

193,476 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Cars

519-885-2500

2010 Honda Odyssey

2010 Honda Odyssey

4dr Wgn EX-L w/RES

2010 Honda Odyssey

4dr Wgn EX-L w/RES

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

193,476KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8617631
  • Stock #: 505627
  • VIN: 5FNRL3H78AB505627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 193,476 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

