2010 Hyundai Accent

GL || CERTIFIED ||

Location

Lakeshore Motors

100 Lodge St, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V6

226-600-5250

Sale Price

$4,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 116,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4973610
  • Stock #: 02098
  • VIN: KMHCN4BC9AU443265
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey - Dark
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

** CERTIFIED & EMISSIONS TESTED **
* FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED BUSINESS FOR OVER 15 YEARS.
* FULLY REGISTERED AND IN COMPLIANCE WITH OMVIC, and UCDA.
* FULLY LICENSED REPAIR AND INSPECTION FACILITY WITH THE MINISTRY OF TRANSPORTATION.

* All of our vehicles come with complimentary Oil & Filter change
* Professionally detailed inside out

* LOW KMs! One owner, Super clean and nice driving Accent Sedan. Loaded with power group options for, windows, locks, mirrors, cruise. 
* New brakes front to back, good rubber front to back
* Shows and drives out well. 
* Clean interior in good shape with no rips cuts or tears
* AC Works and blows cold
* No error lights on dash
* Non smoker
* No pets

* Mechanical Inspections are always welcome at buyer's expense

* Carfax History Report Included (Copy and paste link into your browser)
https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=goZb55%2bVomwNWrUoMCMCxJydro1n5LH0

* Financing available **OAC** Ask for Gary for more details.

*Additional 1 Year Warranty on Powertrain (Engine & Transmission) available for $569 + HST.
*Additional 2 Year Warranty on Powertrain (Engine & Transmission) available for $669 + HST

$2500 per claim coverage. Unlimited KMs. $100 Deductable Per claim. Seals & Gaskets included.

Warranty provided by People's Choice Warranty and sold by Lakeshore Motors Ltd.

226-600-5250, if no answer please try office line at 519-886-1679.

 

We are located on 100 Lodge St, Waterloo, ON
(Just off of Weber and University Intersection. Across the street from the Angel's Diner Hotel Restaurant).

Open 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday. Please call or email for appointment.

HST (13% tax), Licensing ($89.99), Carfax ($44.99), and New plates + sticker are extra.

Please call in or email to verify specific features of the vehicle that are listed below. Features are automatically generated using the VIN of the vehicle, and are not always 100% accurate when scanning for vehicle features.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lakeshore Motors

Lakeshore Motors

100 Lodge St, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V6

