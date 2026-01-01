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<p>Very clean, body in nice shape. Runs well. New brakes . Selling cert $4500+HST+LIC.  Or make an offer as is and you safety.</p>

2010 Hyundai Elantra Touring

173,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Hyundai Elantra Touring

GLS Sport

Watch This Vehicle
14098213

2010 Hyundai Elantra Touring

GLS Sport

Location

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-888-9232

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
173,000KM
Good Condition
VIN kmhdc8ae5au051243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean, body in nice shape. Runs well. New brakes . Selling cert $4500+HST+LIC.  Or make an offer as is and you safety.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kraemer Automotive

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
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519-888-XXXX

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519-888-9232

Alternate Numbers
519-502-9232
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$4,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Kraemer Automotive

519-888-9232

2010 Hyundai Elantra Touring