Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Jeep Commander

118,546 KM

Details Features

$12,425

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,425

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Cars

519-885-2500

Contact Seller
2010 Jeep Commander

2010 Jeep Commander

4WD 4DR Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Jeep Commander

4WD 4DR Sport

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

  1. 8620454
  2. 8620454
  3. 8620454
  4. 8620454
  5. 8620454
  6. 8620454
  7. 8620454
  8. 8620454
  9. 8620454
  10. 8620454
  11. 8620454
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$12,425

+ taxes & licensing

118,546KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8620454
  • Stock #: 104452
  • VIN: 1J4RG4GK0AC104452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 104452
  • Mileage 118,546 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
4x4
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Cars

2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 0 KM
$19,725 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Forte
173,320 KM
$10,925 + tax & lic
2010 Jeep Commander ...
 118,546 KM
$12,425 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Canada Cars

Canada Cars

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

Call Dealer

519-885-XXXX

(click to show)

519-885-2500

Alternate Numbers
519-588-2734
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory