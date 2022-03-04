$12,425+ tax & licensing
2010 Jeep Commander
4WD 4DR Sport
118,546KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8620454
- Stock #: 104452
- VIN: 1J4RG4GK0AC104452
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 118,546 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
4x4
Parking Sensors
Automatic
