2010 Jeep Wrangler

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995 + taxes & licensing 1 4 1 , 9 6 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7511049

7511049 Stock #: 7100

7100 VIN: 1J4BA5H19AL205729

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 141,968 KM

Vehicle Features Packages SAHARA Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Running Boards/Side Steps Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.