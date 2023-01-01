2010 Kia Rio5

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 9 , 9 8 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10284969

10284969 Stock #: EB0498

EB0498 VIN: KNADH5B34A6630498

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # EB0498

Mileage 99,985 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Safety Child Safety Locks Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.