583 Colby Dr, Waterloo, ON N2V 1A1
Waterloo Kia would like to invite you to see our 2010 KIA Soul 4U. “The team that cares the team that delivers” is our promise. SOLD AS-IS YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE!! This vehicle will be sold in AS-IS condition without certification or warranty. Take advantage of buying this vehicle wholesale and save money! Please call or email for availability. We are proudly serving the Kitchener-Waterloo area, Cambridge, Guelph, Elmira, Listrowel, Stratford, Brantford, Hamilton, Niagra, Burlington, London, Windsor, Greater Toronto and surrounding areas. No hidden fees, licensing and HST extra.
