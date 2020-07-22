Menu
2010 Kia Soul

134,470 KM

Details Description Features

$4,950

+ tax & licensing
Waterloo Kia

519-772-0783

2.0L 4u at

2010 Kia Soul

Location

583 Colby Dr, Waterloo, ON N2V 1A1

134,470KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5524626
  • Stock #: 20040A
  • VIN: KNDJT2A24A7085716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sterling
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 134,470 KM

Vehicle Description

Waterloo Kia would like to invite you to see our 2010 KIA Soul 4U. “The team that cares the team that delivers” is our promise. SOLD AS-IS YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE!! This vehicle will be sold in AS-IS condition without certification or warranty. Take advantage of buying this vehicle wholesale and save money! Please call or email for availability. We are proudly serving the Kitchener-Waterloo area, Cambridge, Guelph, Elmira, Listrowel, Stratford, Brantford, Hamilton, Niagra, Burlington, London, Windsor, Greater Toronto and surrounding areas. No hidden fees, licensing and HST extra.

Vehicle Features

Metallic Paint Charge

