2010 Mazda MAZDA3

114,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dial A Tire

519-578-8473

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

i

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

i

Location

Dial A Tire

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

519-578-8473

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified
Sale

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

114,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6723989
  • VIN: JM1BL1SF1A1214045

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Dial A Tire Ontario
89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2
519-578-8473(TIRE)
www.dialatire.ca

2010 Mazda 3

LOW LOW K'S!

NO ACCIDENTS!

Automatic Transmission
114,000km



ONLY $5,995 plus HST and licensing!

Certified!

*THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD BY DEALER*

VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Power locks
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger

 

Call 519-578-8473 for more information or to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer

