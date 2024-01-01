Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>3<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1728147329902_7774221820287306 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>.5L 24-valve V6 engine</p><p>7G-TRONIC 7-speed automatic transmission</p><p>4MATIC all-wheel drive</p><p>Independent McPherson front suspension w/lower control arm</p><p>Independent multi-link rear suspension</p><p>AGILITY CONTROL pwr steering & suspension w/selective damping system</p><p>4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes (ABS) w/brake assist (BAS)</p><p>ADAPTIVE BRAKE w/hill start assist</p>

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

183,570 KM

Details Description Features

$9,725

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

4MATIC 4dr GLK 350

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

4MATIC 4dr GLK 350

Location

Canada Cars

79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

$9,725

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
183,570KM
VIN wdcgg8hb4af477912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Metallic Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 183,570 KM

Vehicle Description

3.5L 24-valve V6 engine

7G-TRONIC 7-speed automatic transmission

4MATIC all-wheel drive

Independent McPherson front suspension w/lower control arm

Independent multi-link rear suspension

AGILITY CONTROL pwr steering & suspension w/selective damping system

4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes (ABS) w/brake assist (BAS)

ADAPTIVE BRAKE w/hill start assist

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Anti-theft alarm system
Luggage compartment cover
Leather-wrapped shift knob
ALUMINUM TRIM
THERMATIC dual-zone automatic climate control
Velour floor mats

Safety

First Aid Kit
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
ISOFIX child seat mounts
Dual-stage driver/front passenger air bags
Driver/front passenger side air bags

Exterior

Privacy Glass
Integrated front fog lamps
Aluminum roof rails
Auto halogen headlamps
235/45R20 all-season tires
Exterior chrome pkg
Pwr folding heated pwr mirrors w/auto-dimming driver side mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Connectivity

Mechanical

Independent multi-link rear suspension
4MATIC all-wheel drive
7G-TRONIC 7-speed automatic transmission
Independent McPherson front suspension w/lower control arm

Additional Features

ADAPTIVE BRAKE w/hill start assist
Two-stage rain-sensing windshield wipers w/heated washer system
Full-length side window curtain air bags
3-point seat belts w/pre-tensioners & belt force limiters in front & rear outboard seating positions
Split-folding rear seat -inc: fold-down centre armrest w/(2) cupholders & storage
Pwr windows w/one-touch exress up/down
3.5L 24-valve V6 engine
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes (ABS) w/brake assist (BAS)
AGILITY CONTROL pwr steering & suspension w/selective damping system
COMAND controller w/5 screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Canada Cars

Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class 4MATIC 4dr GLK 350 for sale in Waterloo, ON
2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class 4MATIC 4dr GLK 350 183,570 KM $9,725 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Civic 4dr Man Si for sale in Waterloo, ON
2015 Honda Civic 4dr Man Si 192,500 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L GL for sale in Waterloo, ON
2018 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L GL 196,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Canada Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canada Cars

Canada Cars

79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-885-XXXX

(click to show)

519-885-2500

Alternate Numbers
519-588-2734
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,725

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Cars

519-885-2500

Contact Seller
2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class