2010 Nissan Frontier

90,500 KM

Details Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2010 Nissan Frontier

SE-V6 LOW KMs | ONLY 90K | 4x4 | V6

2010 Nissan Frontier

SE-V6 LOW KMs | ONLY 90K | 4x4 | V6

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

90,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N6AD0CW6AC417743

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 90,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2010 Nissan Frontier