2010 Nissan Frontier
SE-V6 LOW KMs | ONLY 90K | 4x4 | V6
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
90,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N6AD0CW6AC417743
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 90,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
5 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
