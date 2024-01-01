$9,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota Matrix
4DR WGN MAN FWD
Canada Cars
79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-885-2500
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
163,787KM
VIN 2T1KU4EE3AC391948
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 391948
- Mileage 163,787 KM
Vehicle Description
great vehicle
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Torsion beam rear suspension
Sound insulating engine cover
1.8L DOHC SMPI 16-valve dual VVT-i I4 engine
Front ventilated disc & rear solid disc brakes
Safety
Brake Assist
Child safety rear door locks
seat belt
Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD)
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Front & rear side curtain air bags
All position 3-point lap & shoulder belts
front seat-mounted side air bags
Driver & front passenger dual-stage air bags
Front passenger air bag status indicator
Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
Front seatbelt pretensioners & force limiters
Interior
Tonneau Cover
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Front & rear cup holders
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Engine Immobilizer
Remote Fuel Door Release
Door Map Pockets
Carpeted floor mats
accessory pwr outlet
Map lamps
Front centre console box
Cloth Seat Trim
Dual Vanity Mirrors
3-spoke tilt & telescopic steering wheel
Driver coin case compartment
Front & rear door bottle holders
Front reclining bucket seats -inc: driver seat cushion height adjustment
Rear 60/40 split bench seat w/fold-down seat back
Cargo area tie down rings
Exterior
INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
CARGO LAMP
Compact Spare Tire
Body-coloured bumpers
P205/55R16 all-season tires
Front & rear splash guards
Reflector style halogen headlamps
Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer
Folding pwr heated mirrors
Media / Nav / Comm
(4) speakers
aux input jack
AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: MP3/WMA capability
Seating
Driver seat back pocket
Convenience
Optitron instrumentation -inc: tachometer
Additional Features
door ajar
dual trip odometer
headlamps on
Warnings -inc: low fuel
oil & washer fluid
Independent Macpherson front gas strut suspension
Tinted high solar energy-absorbing window glass
XM satellite ready antenna w/prewiring
water & outside temp
16 steel wheels w/full wheel covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
