$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota Matrix
4DR WGN MAN FWD
2010 Toyota Matrix
4DR WGN MAN FWD
Location
Canada Cars
79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-885-2500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Metallic Saxony Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 225632
- Mileage 196,448 KM
Vehicle Description
Great vehicle.
1.8L DOHC SMPI 16-valve dual VVT-i I4 engine
Sound insulating engine cover
Front wheel drive
Independent Macpherson front gas strut suspension
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Front ventilated disc & rear solid disc brakes
Stainless steel exhaust system
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Canada Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Canada Cars
Canada Cars
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-885-XXXX(click to show)
519-885-2500
Alternate Numbers519-588-2734
+ taxes & licensing
519-885-2500