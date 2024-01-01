Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Great vehicle. <p>1.8L DOHC SMPI 16-valve dual VVT-i I4 engine</p><p>Sound insulating engine cover</p><p>Front wheel drive</p><p>Independent Macpherson front gas strut suspension</p><p>Torsion beam rear suspension</p><p>Front & rear stabilizer bars</p><p>Electric pwr rack & pinion steering</p><p>Front ventilated disc & rear solid disc brakes</p><p>Stainless steel exhaust system</p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1727286101710_6198008754716404 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p>

2010 Toyota Matrix

196,448 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Toyota Matrix

4DR WGN MAN FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota Matrix

4DR WGN MAN FWD

Location

Canada Cars

79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
196,448KM
VIN 2T1KU4EE9AC225632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Metallic Saxony Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 225632
  • Mileage 196,448 KM

Vehicle Description

Great vehicle. 

1.8L DOHC SMPI 16-valve dual VVT-i I4 engine

Sound insulating engine cover

Front wheel drive

Independent Macpherson front gas strut suspension

Torsion beam rear suspension

Front & rear stabilizer bars

Electric pwr rack & pinion steering

Front ventilated disc & rear solid disc brakes

Stainless steel exhaust system

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Torsion beam rear suspension
Sound insulating engine cover
1.8L DOHC SMPI 16-valve dual VVT-i I4 engine
Front ventilated disc & rear solid disc brakes

Safety

Brake Assist
Child safety rear door locks
seat belt
Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD)
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Front & rear side curtain air bags
All position 3-point lap & shoulder belts
front seat-mounted side air bags
Driver & front passenger dual-stage air bags
Front passenger air bag status indicator
Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
Front seatbelt pretensioners & force limiters

Interior

Tonneau Cover
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Front & rear cup holders
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Engine Immobilizer
Remote Fuel Door Release
Door Map Pockets
Carpeted floor mats
accessory pwr outlet
Map lamps
Front centre console box
Cloth Seat Trim
Dual Vanity Mirrors
3-spoke tilt & telescopic steering wheel
Driver coin case compartment
Front & rear door bottle holders
Front reclining bucket seats -inc: driver seat cushion height adjustment
Rear 60/40 split bench seat w/fold-down seat back
Cargo area tie down rings

Exterior

INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
CARGO LAMP
Compact Spare Tire
Body-coloured bumpers
P205/55R16 all-season tires
Front & rear splash guards
Reflector style halogen headlamps
Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer
Folding pwr heated mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

(4) speakers
aux input jack
AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: MP3/WMA capability

Seating

Driver seat back pocket

Convenience

Optitron instrumentation -inc: tachometer

Additional Features

door ajar
dual trip odometer
headlamps on
Warnings -inc: low fuel
oil & washer fluid
Independent Macpherson front gas strut suspension
Tinted high solar energy-absorbing window glass
XM satellite ready antenna w/prewiring
water & outside temp
16 steel wheels w/full wheel covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Canada Cars

Used 2017 Honda Accord 4dr V6 Auto EX-L for sale in Waterloo, ON
2017 Honda Accord 4dr V6 Auto EX-L 182,646 KM $17,225 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Honda CR-V 2WD 5dr LX for sale in Waterloo, ON
2011 Honda CR-V 2WD 5dr LX 162,624 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Subaru Forester 5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Limited w/Tech Pkg for sale in Waterloo, ON
2017 Subaru Forester 5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Limited w/Tech Pkg 200,815 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Canada Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canada Cars

Canada Cars

79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-885-XXXX

(click to show)

519-885-2500

Alternate Numbers
519-588-2734
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Cars

519-885-2500

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota Matrix