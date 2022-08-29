2010 Toyota Matrix

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$2,000 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9242644

9242644 Stock #: H9581B

H9581B VIN: 2T1KE4EE2AC033286

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue Streak Metallic

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Power Outlet Seating Cloth Seats Exterior Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Wheel Covers Hill Ascent Control Pass through rear seat Gasoline Fuel Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.