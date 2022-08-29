$2,000+ tax & licensing
Waterloo Honda
519-746-4120
2010 Toyota Matrix
XR
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
- Listing ID: 9242644
- Stock #: H9581B
- VIN: 2T1KE4EE2AC033286
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Streak Metallic
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
4dr Wgn Man XR FWD
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
am/fm
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Power Outlet
Cloth Seats
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
4 Cylinder Engine
Wheel Covers
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Adaptative Cruise Control
