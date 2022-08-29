Menu
2010 Toyota Matrix

0 KM

Details Description Features

$2,000

+ tax & licensing
$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

Waterloo Honda

519-746-4120

2010 Toyota Matrix

2010 Toyota Matrix

XR

2010 Toyota Matrix

XR

Location

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

519-746-4120

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9242644
  • Stock #: H9581B
  • VIN: 2T1KE4EE2AC033286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Streak Metallic
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

4dr Wgn Man XR FWD

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
am/fm
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Power Outlet
Cloth Seats
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
4 Cylinder Engine
Wheel Covers
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

