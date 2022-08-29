$CALL+ tax & licensing
Carimex
1-888-741-7487
2010 Toyota Matrix
LOW KMs | NO Accidents
Location
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
140,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9294661
- Stock #: 2211481
- VIN: 2T1KU4EE6AC386312
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 140,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Tachometer
CD Player
ABS Brakes
4 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
