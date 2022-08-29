$10,825+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,825
+ taxes & licensing
Canada Cars
519-885-2500
2010 Toyota Matrix
2010 Toyota Matrix
4DR WGN AUTO AWD
Location
Canada Cars
81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-885-2500
$10,825
+ taxes & licensing
107,219KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9307705
- Stock #: 016924
- VIN: 2T1LE4EE5AC016924
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Silver
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 107,219 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KM,AWD, GREAT ON SNOW, NO ACCIDENT ,PRICED TO SELL
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
AWD
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Canada Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Canada Cars
81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3