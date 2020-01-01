Menu
2010 Toyota Tacoma

323,000 KM

$10,997

+ tax & licensing
$10,997

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2010 Toyota Tacoma

2010 Toyota Tacoma

CERTIFIED | V6 | 4x4

2010 Toyota Tacoma

CERTIFIED | V6 | 4x4

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

  1. 6223065
  2. 6223065
$10,997

+ taxes & licensing

323,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6223065
  Stock #: 2012380
  VIN: 5TEUU4EN6AZ697192

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2012380
  Mileage 323,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Toyota Tacoma is being sold CERTIFIED, comes with BRAND NEW brakes (front and back) and newer Tires. Frame is SOLID, drives without issues
WE Deliver, SKIP the TRAFFIC!!!

We deliver up to 200KM at no extra charge.
Skip the drive to our dealership and save your time.

CALL Today 519-342-2613

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-XXXX

1-888-741-7487

