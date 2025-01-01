$8,495+ taxes & licensing
2011 Acura MDX
Elite Pkg
2011 Acura MDX
Elite Pkg
Location
Sherifali Motors Inc.
885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8
519-664-2944
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$8,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
313,645KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HNYD2H77BH000123
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 313,645 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Sherifali Motors Inc.
885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
2011 Acura MDX