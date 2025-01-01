Menu
Used 2011 Acura MDX Elite Pkg for sale in Waterloo, ON

2011 Acura MDX

313,645 KM

Details Features

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing
12676260

Location

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

519-664-2944

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Used
313,645KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HNYD2H77BH000123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 313,645 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-664-2944

Alternate Numbers
519-590-2944 & 519-722-3310
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
2011 Acura MDX