+ taxes & licensing
519-578-8473
89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2
519-578-8473
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
+ taxes & licensing
Dial A Tire Ontario
89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2
519-578-8473(TIRE)
www.dialatire.ca
2011 Audi Q7 3.0T
*FULLY LOADED!*
*SUNROOF/LEATHER!*
**ALLOYS**
198,000km
This vehicle is being sold "AS IS"
The following information is required on all "AS IS" vehicles as per OMVIC: This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
****This vehicle was just traded in and WE DO NOT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY****
$9,995 plus HST and licensing!
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Leather
Bluetooth
AWD
Heated Seats
Sunroof
Alloys
Navigation
Fog Lights
Power Windows
Power locks
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2