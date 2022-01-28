$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Audi S5
Premium
Location
Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing
24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8
519-888-0800
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8248533
- VIN: WAULVBFR9BA017633
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 147,955 KM
Vehicle Description
WHAT A CAR, RARE AUDI S5 COUPE 4.2 V8. 2 owner vehicle, originally purchased new at Audi Kitchener-Waterloo, serviced exclusively at Audi Kitchener-Waterloo as well. All original paint, clean carfax (no accident history). New front brake pads/rotors in spring 2021, comes with 18 Audi winter tire package and 19 Audi rims on performance tires for summer. Features; Navigation, rearview camera, blind spot monitoring, memory driver seat, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Carbon Fiber interior trim, Bluetooth, weather tech floor mats. Extra clean and very well cared for supercar. AMAZING OPPORTUNITY.
Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.
We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus HST & license
Vehicle Features
