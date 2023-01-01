Menu
2011 Chevrolet Cruze

95,700 KM

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mat's Auto Sales

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

95,700KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9650530
  • VIN: 1G1PF5S98B7137518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,700 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mat's Auto Sales

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
