$6,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Sherifali Motors Inc.
519-664-2944
2011 Chevrolet Impala
2011 Chevrolet Impala
LS
Location
Sherifali Motors Inc.
885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8
519-664-2944
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
190,758KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9394204
- VIN: 2G1WA5EK0B1138491
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 190,758 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Sherifali Motors Inc.
Sherifali Motors Inc.
885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8