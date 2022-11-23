Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Impala

190,758 KM

Details Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Sherifali Motors Inc.

519-664-2944

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Impala

2011 Chevrolet Impala

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Impala

LS

Location

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

519-664-2944

  1. 1670954306
  2. 1670954307
  3. 1670954307
  4. 1670954307
  5. 1670954305
  6. 1670954305
  7. 1670954304
  8. 1670954307
  9. 1670954307
  10. 1670954307
  11. 1670954306
  12. 1670954306
  13. 1670954307
  14. 1670954306
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

190,758KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9394204
  • VIN: 2G1WA5EK0B1138491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 190,758 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sherifali Motors Inc.

2013 Volkswagen Jett...
 159,500 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic LX
 92,540 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 311,110 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Email Sherifali Motors Inc.

Sherifali Motors Inc.

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

Call Dealer

519-664-XXXX

(click to show)

519-664-2944

Alternate Numbers
519-590-2944 & 519-722-3310
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory