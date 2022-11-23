2011 Chevrolet Impala

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$6,995 + taxes & licensing 1 9 0 , 7 5 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9394204

9394204 VIN: 2G1WA5EK0B1138491

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 190,758 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Reading Lamps Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Alloy Wheels Temporary spare tire Seating Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Wheel Covers

