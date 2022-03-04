Menu
2011 Chrysler Town & Country

185,351 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Cars

519-885-2500

4DR WGN TOURING

4DR WGN TOURING

Location

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

185,351KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8621261
  • Stock #: 727251
  • VIN: 2A4RR5DG3BR727251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 185,351 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

519-885-2500

519-588-2734
