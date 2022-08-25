Menu
2011 Chrysler Town & Country

185,442 KM

Details Description Features

$10,925

+ tax & licensing
Canada Cars

519-885-2500

4DR WGN TOURING

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

Logo_NoBadges

185,442KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8995504
  • Stock #: 727251
  • VIN: 2A4RR5DG3BR727251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 185,442 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT 7 PASSENGER VAN, GREAT PRICE

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Canada Cars

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

