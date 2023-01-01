2011 Ford F-150

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$10,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 6 , 8 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10357233

10357233 VIN: 1FTEX1CM6BFB34758

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 196,800 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Auxiliary Audio Input Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Trip Computer Tire Pressure Monitor Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Seating Cloth Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.