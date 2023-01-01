$10,995+ tax & licensing
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
196,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10357233
- VIN: 1FTEX1CM6BFB34758
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 196,800 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Seating
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8