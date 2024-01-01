Menu
Used 2011 Ford F-150 XLT long box 4x4 for sale in Waterloo, ON

2011 Ford F-150

160,047 KM

Details Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford F-150

XLT long box 4x4

2011 Ford F-150

XLT long box 4x4

Location

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

519-664-2944

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
160,047KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTMF1EMXBKD66573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 160,047 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sherifali Motors Inc.

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-664-2944

519-590-2944 & 519-722-3310
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Sherifali Motors Inc.

519-664-2944

2011 Ford F-150